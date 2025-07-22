Big Media Inks True Crime Deals with Pluto TV

Global production company and channel provider Big Media has secured a pair of new licensing deals with Pluto TV for two true crime series.

Season one of Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell has been picked up by Pluto TV in the U.K., while Pluto TV Canada has acquired seasons one and two of iCRIME with Elizabeth Vargas. In the U.S., Roku has also licensed Crime Exposé.

Crime Exposé features journalist and television host Nancy O’Dell as she takes viewers on a journey unravelling the twists and turns of some of the most intriguing murder cases across the U.S. In each episode, O’Dell chronicles the story surrounding one notorious crime and the police work that followed the case’s conclusion.

iCRIME with Elizabeth Vargas is a fast-paced series featuring crimes from across the country that have been captured by ordinary people on their smartphones. Journalist Elizabeth Vargas takes viewers on a dramatic and unpredictable ride, viewing raw, live footage of actual crimes as they unfold. Her interviews detail the chaotic events and harrowing stories of victims, witnesses, law enforcement, and the amateur videographers themselves.