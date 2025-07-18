Iberseries Gears Up for Fifth Edition

More than 80 international buyers and commissioners from 22 countries have already confirmed their participation in the fifth edition of Iberseries & Platinum Industry, set to take place from September 30 to October 3, 2025, at Matadero Madrid.

Among the companies that will attend the event are Atresmedia TV, AXN, Bavaria Media, CCREA, CZESKA TV, Disney Argentina, Flow, France TV, Globoplay, Google, HBO Latam, HBO Max, HRT, Huawei, HULU, LMT, Love TV Channels, M6, Mediaset Group, MHZ, Movistar +, MTVA, Nós, SKY, Paramount, Pluto TV, RAI, Rakuten, RCN, RTP, RTS, Sky Italia, SkyShowtime, Sony, TCL, RTVE, Telemundo, TRT, TVI, VME, Warner Bros. Discovery, WOWO and ZDF Studios.

The event is promoted by EGEDA and Fundación Secuoya, in collaboration with FIPCA, with the support of Comunidad de Madrid and Ayuntamiento de Madrid, and the sponsorship of Madrid Film Office, Film Madrid and ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones, among other collaborating entities.