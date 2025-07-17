YouTube to Celebrate 20th Anniversary at MIPCOM

YouTube will have its inaugural major presence at the 41st edition of the MIPCOM Cannes market (October 13-16, 2025).

YouTube’s activations will include the YouTube Space — a branded hospitality space in the Palais des Festivals — and a keynote by Pedro Pina, VP YouTube EMEA. In addition, daily workshops and hosted events will be staged in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the platform.

The Creator Economy will be the main theme at this MIPCOM, and the YouTube’s presence coincides with a series of new initiatives at the market all designed to bridge the gap and open new opportunities and dealmaking between digital creators, television producers, platforms, distributors and brands.

These include the first international edition of BrandStorytelling (on October 13 and 14); the Producers Hub, renamed the MIP Creative Hub, which will be located on the Croisette Beach with increased meeting space and a tailored program; and an expanded MIP Innovation Lab, which will include returning summits covering AI, Fast, streaming, connected TV and a new workshop series with YouTube.

“2025 is undoubtedly the year of the ‘global creator economy’ and we are proud to welcome YouTube during its 20th anniversary as they increasingly reinforce partnerships across the international television industry,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior.

Pedro Pina, VP YouTube EMEA, commented: “This MIPCOM Cannes partnership marks a significant milestone as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. It’s a strategic move to bolster our international TV collaborations and demonstrate YouTube’s role in supporting media companies amidst evolving content consumption.”