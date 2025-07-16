WildBrain Extends ‘Sonic’ Deal with Paramount

Kids’ TV specialist WildBrain has extended its partnership with Paramount to bring 22 half-hour episodes of Sonic Prime and one hour-long special to new territories. Nickelodeon will begin daily roll out of the first 16 episodes in the new territories beginning July 21, 2025.

In APAC, fans will be able to enjoy Sonic Prime on Nickelodeon in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia and the Philippines. In EMEA, territories include Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, France, Monaco, Israel, Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, Baltics, Russia, Benelux, Greece and Sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, in LatAm, the series will be launching in Brazil, Mexico, Central America and South America.

This extension adds to the U.S., Australia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the U.K. and Ireland.

Co-produced by SEGA and WildBrain, Sonic Prime was animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, with SEGA and WildBrain jointly participating across production, distribution and licensing. WildBrain serves as global distributor for the series.