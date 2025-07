Up the Ladder: Cineverse

Cineverse has added three industry experts to the recently-formed Cineverse Motion Pictures Group led by Yolanda Macias: Steven Peros as VP, Creative Development and Filmmaker Relations; Dan Fisher as VP, Acquisitions; and Cameron Moore as consultant, Theatrical Distribution.

Peros started in development at New Line Cinema and was the William Morris Agency’s top story analyst before becoming a screenwriter, director, producer, playwright, and author.

Dan Fischer has over a decade of acquisition, digital sales and distribution experience via roles at VMI Worldwide, Freestyle Digital Media, Gravitas Ventures and Entertainment One.

Cameron Moore previously served as senior director, theatrical distribution at Gravitas Ventures.