Up The Ladder: ZDF Studios

ZDF Studios announced that Tim Gerhartz will join as chief commercial officer starting October 1, 2025. In his new leadership role, Gerhartz will head the Distribution unit of the company, with his focus to expand the co-production and licensing trade business.

Gerhartz began his career at ZDF in 2010. Since then, he has held a number of roles at Seven.One Studios International. Since 2021, he has served as managing director, overseeing program development, buying, sales, and marketing.

Gerhartz commented, “Gerhartz: ”I am delighted to be returning to the place where I started my career – this time with new perspectives in my luggage. ZDF Studios is a company that is both excellently positioned on the market and powerful. Being responsible for the development and international establishment of strong German and European programmes from here – and at the same time working on sustainable business models – is both an exciting and honourable task for me.”