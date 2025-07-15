Dandelooo Signs Broadcast Deals For ‘PongPong Dino’

Dandelooo confirmed new broadcast deals for the preschool series PongPong Dino.

With the aim of encouraging kids to explore the world of food through a creative mindset, PongPong Dino follows five kids, Momo, Titi, Po, Tutu, and Kaka, as they set off on an unforgettable adventure.

Created and produced by Dream Factory Studio, the innovative CGI series has been picked up in the U.K. and U.S. Sky UK will premiere the show on Sky Kids and NOW later in the year. Vme Media, the U.S.-based network broadcasting in Spanish, also picked up the series.

Doris Vogelmann, VP of Programming and Operations at Vme Media, said, “It’s always a pleasure to work with Dandelooo on deals that truly make a difference. We’re thrilled to welcome PongPong Dino to the Vme Kids lineup. With its vibrant animation, engaging storytelling, and playful approach to early learning, it’s a perfect fit for our youngest viewers. At Vme Kids, we remain committed to providing high-quality, educational, and entertaining content for Hispanic families—and PongPong Dino delivers all of that with a roar of fun.”