Cake Inks Broadcast Deal For ‘The Sisters’ S3

Cake secured an agreement for the animated comedy series The Sisters in Germany.

From Samka Productions, the series tells the hilarious and everyday adventures of sisters Marie and Wendy. The third season will premiere on KiKA in November 2025.

The Sisters is a co-production with Samka Productions and Bamboo Productions for M6, Gulli, and Canal+, with the participation of the CNC.

Dominic Gardiner, managing director of Distribution at Cake, commented, “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with NDR and KiKA for a brand-new season and look forward to bringing even more sibling hilarity to German audiences this November.”