Yaccarino Calls it Quits at X

On July 9, Linda Yaccarino posted on the social-media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she was stepping down as CEO of Elon Musk’s X.

The Wall Street Journal commented that “Behind the confident presentations was an executive who had navigated a turbulent two years” working for Musk. The Journal added: “Yaccarino told people close to her that the recent return of some advertisers and the merger, which made X a smaller revenue contributor, made it a good time to depart.”

Called the “velvet hammer” in her private circles, during her 12 years at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino earned a reputation as a hard-charging ad sales executive with networking and negotiating chops. As CEO of X, Yaccarino is said to have stabilized a bruised business while contending with the unpredictability of its owner and ongoing content moderation issues.