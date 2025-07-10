Up the Ladder: Volteo Media

Richard Tulk-Hart, the former joint CEO of Buccaneer Media, has launched a new consultancy business, Volteo Media.

With a focus on scripted content, Volteo Media provides consultancy on individual projects, entire slates, and executive producer services, with a particular specialism in presales and international co-productions. Volteo’s first client is Buccaneer Media itself, where Tulk-Hart will continue to advise on its slate.

Prior to Buccaneer Media, Tulk-Hart held a number of senior international roles, including managing director of International Distribution, Formats and Co-Productions at A+E Networks, SVP and head of International at Miramax, VP of Sales for EMEA at FremantleMedia, and VP of Sales and Distribution at IMG Media.