A Welcoming Change

VideoAge was welcomed to the editorial offices of “Il Centro,” in Pescara, Italy.

“Il Centro” is Italy’s largest regional printed (and digital) daily newspaper for Abruzzo, a region in central Italy described as a mini California (wide beaches, high mountains, and large natural parks with native bears).

VideoAge‘s Dom Serafini is pictured with Luca Telese (l.), editor-in-chief, and Domenico Ranieri (r.), managing editor of the newspaper.

Telese is also a TV host and commentator for La7, Italy’s national terrestrial TV network. La7 was previously owned by Brazil’s Rede Globo; today the network is owned by Urbano Cairo, who started his career in the TV business working for Silvio Berlusconi. Telese hosts In Onda, a daily talk show, and Sognatori, a weekly news-business program.

Recently, Serafini’s weekly feature about personalities from Abruzzo moved from Italy’s daily Il Messaggero to Il Centro.