Something Special Signs Korean Format Deals

Seoul-based international format agency Something Special has signed a pair of option deals with Studio TF1 for two Korean formats: spooky game show Still Alive and high-stakes financial competition series The Penthouse Game, created and produced by Channel A.

Still Alive is a reality competition program where ten contestants find clues and compete with challenges in a mysterious mansion. Unlike other competition-themed formats, the show is filled with comedic twists. This marks the 14th license deal for the format, including Germany, Italy and the Nordics region.

The Penthouse Game is an experimental reality competition show in a penthouse setting with individuals going through financial difficulties and competing for a cash prize. The players utilize gold tokens and move around using an elevator while three hosts play different key roles within the show

These two formats were optioned by Flanagan Productions, one of Studio TF1’s flagship production labels.