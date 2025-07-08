Wyncor Launches New Media Division

Toy company Wyncor has launched Wyncor Media, a new division dedicated to developing content, gaming, and experiential extensions of its original IP.

Wyncor Media will focus on transforming the company’s toy brands into animated and live-action series, digital shorts, casual and mobile games, and immersive formats.

To lead the global rollout of this content slate, Wyncor has appointed Erick Rouillé as vice president of Global Distribution. Based in Paris, Rouillé has held senior roles at The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks Animation, and Saban Consumer Products, Mediawan, Xilam Animation, Planeta Junior, and France TV Distribution. Rouille´reports to Julian Jacob, founder and CEO of Wyncor.

Wyncor Media’s first slate of projects will spotlight the company’s breakout original brand, Kwaaks! The content roadmap includes short-form animations for YouTube and TikTok, serialized animated series, and accessible mobile and web-based games — all designed to bring its characters and worlds to life in fresh, interactive ways.