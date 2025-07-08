Up the Ladder: BBC Studios, Studio TF1

• David O’Donoghue has been appointed as EVP International of Studio TF1. Based in London, he will report to Pierre Branco, CEO of Studio TF1.

O’Donoghue will be responsible for collaborating with the Group’s production companies operating in 11 markets internationally on the growth of their businesses, as well as leading the studio’s global IP strategy, and driving co-productions and business development. He was most recently COO of 42 Management and Production.

• BBC Studios has appointed Richard Pattinson as head of Global Editorial Partnerships within the Global Media & Streaming team. In this newly created role, he will work across the editorial and commercial teams, ensuring alignment and collaboration in supporting the growth of BBC.com with audiences and partners worldwide.

Most recently, Pattinson led the development of StoryWorks, the BBC’s commercial content studio.