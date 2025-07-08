TV Series Dominate SVoD Usage in Europe

The European Audiovisual Observatory has published a recent report on SVoD usage in the European Union.

The report is based on SVoD viewing time data provided by Digital i VOD-Ratings from four main service providers (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max), in nine European countries (Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden) from January 2024 to September 2024.

The report finds that the vast majority of SVoD usage is for live-action fiction series (78 percent of viewing time) followed by films (22 percent) and, regardless of program type, much more toward live-action content (88 percent of viewing time) than documentaries and animation (12 percent).

In contrast to the sheer volume of content in the catalogs, SVoD usage is highly concentrated, with less than 0,1 percent of titles accounting for about 14 percent of total viewing time. Both film and television series are subject to a high concentration of viewing.

European content accounts for 25 percent of SVoD usage, with European films demonstrating a comparatively stronger performance than European series.

SVoD usage does not reflect the composition of SVoD catalogs. In all but two countries in the sample (Poland and Spain), European content (especially non-national content) is proportionally less watched than its proportionate share within the catalogs.

The report was supported by the Creative Europe Program of the European Commission.