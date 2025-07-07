EFP Future Frames Unveils Directors

European Film Promotion and the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (July 4-12, 2025) have presented this year’s ten emerging directors, selected for EFP Future Frames – Generation NEXT of European Cinema.

The ten selected filmmakers will present their films to industry professionals, the press, and festival audiences, while also taking part in an intensive, tailor-made program of networking events, panels, and one-on-one mentoring sessions.

EFP Future Frames’ participants were nominated by their respective national film promotion institutes, with the final selection curated by Karlovy Vary fest’s artistic director Karel Och and his team.

These are this year’s filmmakers reflecting the diversity of European cinema’s next generation:

Mila Ryngaert, Karaokiss (Belgium, Institut des Arts de Diffusion); Terézia Halamová, Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic, FAMU Prague); Veera Lamminpää, Fish River Anthology (Finland, ELO Film School Finland / Aalto University – School of Arts, Design and Architecture); Simon Schneckenburger, Skin on Skin (Germany, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg); Ruairí Bradley, We Beg To Differ (Ireland, Institute of Art, Design and Technology); Jetske Lieber, January (The Netherlands, Netherlands Film Academy); Dominik Mirecki, Son of Happiness (Poland, Warsaw Film School); Jan Krevatin, Greek Apricots (Slovenia, Academy of Dramatic Art, University of Zagreb); Nausica Serra, Dissection of an Incoherence in Crisis (Spain, Escola Superior de Cinema i Audiovisuals de Catalunya); Sinan Taner, 1:10 (Switzerland, ZHdK).