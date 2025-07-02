Big Media Inks Latam Deals

Miami-based Big Media has finalized two licensing deals totaling over 130 hours of content for the Latin American market.

Pluto TV LatAm has acquired a variety of series, including Animal Special Forces, Destruction Decoded, Get Wild, and Travel in Style, among others. Pluto TV LatAm operates in 18 countries across the region, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil, with channels available in both Spanish and Portuguese.

Box Brazil has acquired the rights to Most Haunted, Serial Psyche, Cult of Personality, Freed to Kill, and Love on the Rocks. These titles will be available on Mundus Play — Box Brazil’s VoD package on the ClaroTV+ platform — and will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

“These deals mark another key milestone in solidifying BIG Media’s presence across Latin America,” said Antônio Caio Scaramuzza, BIG Media’s VP of Sales and Development. “Pluto TV and Box Brazil are outstanding partners, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the region, reinforcing the global commercial appeal of our catalog.”