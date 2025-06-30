Expectation and Plegazoid Partner on Formats

U.K. indie prodco Expectation has announced a partnership with Plegazoid, the creative studio run by renowned format creator David Flynn (pictured).

Flynn will work closely with the Expectation’s development team to create game show and reality formats for networks and streamers in the U.K., which will be co-produced with Plegazoid.

Before setting up Plegazoid — the company behind ITV’s upcoming quiz Time Is Money — Flynn founded Youngest Media, which developed and launched multiple formats, including Small Fortune for ITV, NBC U.S. and CJE&M, Game of Clones, HouseShare, The Search and Surprize Fund.

Formats from Expectation include In With A Shout, I Literally Just Told You, and This is MY House. The indie recently announced The Dyers’ Caravan Park (w/t), a six-part Sky Original series starring Danny and Dani Dyer; docs How I Made a Million in 90 Days and How to Trick Your Way onto the Property Ladder for Channel 4; and the return of Hugh Bonneville as Ian Fletcher in Twenty Twenty Six for BBC One and iPlayer.