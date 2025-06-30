Banijay Inks ‘Once Upon a Time…’ Sales

Banijay Kids & Family is representing global distribution rights for the edutaining saga “Once Upon a Time…”, following the majority acquisition of French animation company Procidis last year.

Produced by Procidis, the saga was originally created by Albert Barillé in 1978, and has broadcast continuously in France for nearly 50 years. Seven seasons, totalling 182 episodes have aired in over 100 countries.

France Télévisions renewed its deals for Once Upon a Time… Life, … Man, … The Discoverers, and … The Explorers. Once Upon a Time… Objects is picked up by China’s UYoung, and Mediawan Thematics has secured Once Upon a Time… Space for select French-speaking channels across Africa, Europe, Caribbean and South Pacific.

In addition, OneGate Media has taken the German, Austrian and Swiss DVD license and sub-distribution for all VoD rights for Once Upon a Time… Life, … Man, … Planet Earth, … Space, … The Americas, … The Discoverers, and … The Explorers.

And France Vision Service takes Once Upon a Time… The Explorers for an inflight deal.