Product Placement Financing

Hollywood and Madison Avenue are now getting serious. In addition to traditional product placement naturals, like Procter & Gamble brands, today new entrants like banks, fashion labels and toy companies are stepping into the field.

Since tax rebates and state subsidies are no longer sufficient to face increased production costs, producers, brands and advertisers are now coming aboard before shooting begins, helping finance projects early on in the planning stages.

Mattel, for example, is looking to re-create the commercial success of Barbie with movies about other brands including Hot Wheels and Matchbox. Retailer Toys “R” Us developed a competition series, and a movie about the candy company Hershey, scheduled for a 2026 release, is being produced by Dandelion Media.