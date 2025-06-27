Globo’s ‘Brazil Avenue’ on TV Latina in Peru

Globo’s telenovela Brazil Avenue is now airing in Peru through a partnership with free-to-air channel TV Latina.

“We’re very pleased to renew our partnership with TV Latina and bring one of our most iconic titles to Peruvian audiences. We hope the broadcast of Brazil Avenue opens up new opportunities for Globo’s stories in Peru. This agreement further strengthens our presence in Latin America – a region that knows and connects with our content,” said Pablo Gighlione, Globo’s head of International Sales for the Americas and Asia.

Written by João Emanuel Carneiro (All the Flowers, Mania de Você), Brazil Avenue originally aired in Brazil’s in 2012 and is one of Globo’s best-selling titles. The program was nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela in 2013.

Brazil Avenue tells the story of Nina (Débora Falabella), a young orphan who lost everything in a scheme devised and carried out by her stepmother, Carminha (Adriana Esteves). Years later, having rebuilt her life, Nina returns to confront her past and take on her enemy. The cast also includes Murilo Benício, Marcos Caruso, Eliane Giardini, among others.

Last year, Brazil Avenue received its first international adaptation by Turkey’s Ay Yapim, the Turkish version was titled Leyla.