FOX to Debut Event Series ‘The Faithful’ on March 22

FOX Entertainment will rollout Biblical event series, The Faithful, on March 22, 2026, on FOX. The series, which will air in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on Easter Sunday, begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy.

This drama series showcases a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of five courageous and passionate, yet flawed, women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today: Sarah and her servant Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.