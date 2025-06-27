BossaNova Acquires Celeb Lifestyle Series

U.K.-based BossaNova Media has acquired the rights to three new celebrity-led lifestyle series: Martin Compston Living Las Vegas, Guy Martin: Proper Jobs and Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape.

Produced by Zinc Media’s Tern TV for Channel 4 in the U.K., Martin Compston Living Las Vegas joins the Scottish actor and former professional footballer on an insider’s tour of his adopted city. He lets viewers into Sin City’s best-kept culinary and cultural secrets, while introducing them to millionaires, high rollers, tourists and the slot-machine engineers, hotel workers and entertainers that makes Las Vegas one of the most iconic destinations in the world.

In North One’s Guy Martin: Proper Jobs (for U and Dave in the U.K.), Martin immerses himself in four demanding and dangerous worlds as he learns the skills needed to work as a trawler deckhand, a wildlife warden, a firefighter and a mountain-rescue dog handler. At the end of each episode, his immersive interview is judged by his peers on one brutal measure: has be performed well enough to be given a proper job?

Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape is a new long-running series from Phoenix Television, hosted by bestselling author, broadcaster and charity campaigner Katie Piper. The show is shot at an exclusive retreat located in a quintessentially English area of outstanding natural beauty. Each week, Katie and a celebrity guest are introduced to new pamper treatments and activities focused on health and wellbeing. The series also features human-interest stories that throw the spotlight on someone who has braved adversity or done something extraordinary for an individual or community.