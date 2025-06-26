UKTV and Talented People Renew Partnership

UKTV and Talented People have renewed their partnership for a third year.

The renewal is part of UKTV’s long-standing All Voices Initiative, launched in 2019, which funds off screen talent searches to help production companies find and employ freelancers from under-represented backgrounds for UKTV productions.

The renewal for a third year will see Talented People continue to give production companies practical support to build more richly diverse teams and encourage productions to hire more junior to senior candidates from diverse backgrounds across UKTV’s unscripted and – for the first time — scripted productions.

Emile Nawagamuwa, Commissioning editor, UKTV, said: “Since its inception, UKTV’s All Voices initiative has delivered a total of 128 hires for underrepresented people on our productions, much of this during a time of industry uncertainty. I’m proud that our partnership with Talented People is not only continuing but growing, as we venture into recruitment in scripted content together. Kimberly, Rosie and their team are more than allies and collaborators, they are determined to produce results. Diversity, equity and inclusion is discussed more than it is actioned, and together we continue to take action.”