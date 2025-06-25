Bunim/Murray, Alan Ritchson to Develop Survival Series

Bunim/Murray Productions, a division of Banijay Americas, has partnered with filmmaker and action star Alan Ritchson (Reacher) on new competition series “Predator Vs. Prey,” with Ritchson as host, game master and executive producer.

The survival series throws 15 fan-favorite survival stars from series like Alone, Outlast, Naked & Afraid and Survivor against each other in a game of hide and seek that takes place over 21 days across a 25-square mile rugged wilderness course.

Predators aim to capture Prey and can bank up to $500,000 per season. While the Prey will earn cash prizes for staying in the game.

“Seeing the world’s best survivalists pitted against each other in a high-octane game of hide-and-seek, all while surviving days or weeks in the most frighteningly unpredictable scenarios Mother Nature has to offer…TV doesn’t get more exciting than this. I can’t wait to be in the wild with these contestants,” said Ritchson.

Photo credit: Storm Santos