Ukraine Joins European Audiovisual Observatory

The European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, has just welcomed Ukraine as its 42nd member.

Ukraine will be represented within the Observatory’s governing body, its Executive Council, by Olha Herasymiuk, chair of the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine. The membership started on June 19, 2025.

The Observatory is the Council of Europe’s information clearing house on the cinema, television and streaming industries in 41 European countries.

Ukraine’s new membership means that the European Audiovisual Observatory will be able to include facts and figures about Ukraine in its reports and databases. Ukraine will be able to become a member of the various networks that contribute and benefit from this information flow. This will give greater visibility to Ukraine and support the efforts of its professionals working in the various audiovisual sectors.

The Observatory’s executive director, Susanne Nikoltchev, said, “the new membership of Ukraine means that we can integrate in all aspects of our work a European country that already has a rich audiovisual culture, particularly in the field of television and cinema production.”