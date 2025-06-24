Fox Entertainment Global Inks CEE Deals

FOX Entertainment Global has inked a number of new content sales across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

In the Czech Republic, FTV Prima has acquired a broad package of films, and HRT Croatia has secured rights to Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner and Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, which has a second season coming soon.

Regional SVoD platform Pickbox has picked up a pan-CEE package of films, as well as the popular scripted series The Chicken Sisters; while Poland’s Media4fun has renewed a multi-title package.

“Tara Gaule’s done a great job landing these deals locally across the region,” said Prentiss Fraser, president of FOX Entertainment Global.

“It’s a very important market for our business and we’re thrilled to support these platforms and channels as they continue to grow their audiences locally.”