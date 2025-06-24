‘El Curubito’ Sweeps LatAm with Club World Cup

The special edition of “El Curubito Internacional,” broadcast from Panama City on the occasion of the Club World Cup, has been a success with audiences and critics throughout Latin America.

The program — the only independently produced program that has official broadcasting rights granted by FIFA and DAZN for the Club World Cup tournament — is currently broadcast in more than 16 Latin American countries, bringing an entertaining and informed view of the Cup to LatAm viewers.

For the second phase of the Club World Cup, which starts on June 28, El Curubito Internacional Special Edition FIFA Club World Cup 2025, will feature more surprises, special guests, as well as in-depth analysis and debates.