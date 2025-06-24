ATV’s Dramas Resonate with LatAm Audiences

ATV Distribution’s drama series Wounded Heart (Corazón Herido) and A Little Sunshine (La Luz De Mi Vida) have both secured the number one position in their respective time slots across Latin America.

In Chile, Wounded Heart achieved an average household rating of 6.4 and an average commercial rating of 2.3 on Mega TV, making it the top-rated program in its slot. Starring Gokhan Alkan and Yagmur Tanrısevsin, Wounded Heart follows Ferit, whose life is turned upside down by betrayal just days before his wedding.

In Colombia, A Little Sunshine debuted on Caracol TV on June 11, where it ranked number one in its time slot, achieving a rating of 4.2 and an audience share of 43.1 percent. A Little Sunshine tells the story of Elif, whose life changes forever when her husband Hakan dies in a car accident, leaving behind a little girl mysteriously registered as Elif’s daughter.

“The outstanding performance of both Wounded Heart on Mega TV Chile and A Little Sunshine on Caracol TV Colombia proves once again that Turkish dramas have an extraordinary power to resonate with Latin American audiences,” said Muge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “These successes demonstrate our content’s universal appeal and the strong emotional connection it builds across cultures.”