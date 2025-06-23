EndemolShine Boomdog and Banijay Entertainment are teaming with Latin American writer and producer Leonardo Padrón to launch Leonardo Padrón Productions.
Padrón is the creative force behind Netflix hits like Pálpito and Accidente. His extensive body of work includes titles for Univision and Televisa, La Mujer del Diablo, Si nos Dejan, Amar a Muerte, and the revival of the classic Mexican novela Rubí.
Leonardo Padrón Productions will develop, character-driven dramas in partnership with A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, Banijay Americas’ scripted label launched earlier this year by EndemolShine Boomdog and A Fábrica (Brazil).
In addition to the Mexican and U.S. Hispanic markets, the venture will collaborate with Banijay Entertainment’s scripted companies across its 21-market footprint.
A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic’s team, led by Luiz Noronha and Alejandro Rincón, is currently developing multiple scripted drama series with Padrón for Spanish-language audiences in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, with several initial projects expected to be available on the marketplace later this year.
