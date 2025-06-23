All3Media’s “The Traitors” Travels to LatAm

All3Media International has inked a deal with NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct To Consumer Latin America for “The Traitors.” Under the deal, NBCUniversal has acquired the rights to produce local versions of the reality competition format in Brazil and Mexico.

Launched initially on RTL 4 in the Netherlands in 2021, The Traitors has captivated audiences in over 30 territories with its unique blend of psychological gameplay, strategy, and suspense.

Yari Torries, VP Latam & U.S. Hispanic at All3Media International, commented, “I’m thrilled that NBCUniversal are the first partner to bring not one, but two local adaptations of The Traitors to Latin America. We have every confidence the brilliant teams there will deliver dramatic, addictive, and immersive versions of The Traitors that will captivate audiences across the region — and beyond.”

The Traitors was created in the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media company. The format was created and developed by IDTV and POSVIDEO, in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.