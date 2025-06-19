Sphere Abacus Acquires Space Docs

Sphere Abacus has acquired two feature documentaries that showcase the remarkable endeavors of astronauts in the U.S. space program.

Hannah Berryman’s latest film Spacewoman has been acquired for worldwide distribution, excluding North America, while Apollo 1, a Stopwatch Productions, 7T1 Films and Haviland Digital film, has been acquired for worldwide distribution excluding U.K., Ireland, France & Germany.

Spacewoman documents the life and career of retired NASA pilot and U.S. Air Force colonel Eileen Collins. The doc is a nail-biting tribute to Collins’ trailblazing career and a poignant portrayal of the emotional journey experienced by her family.

Apollo 1 is the personal story of three exceptional astronauts who came together in America’s race for the Moon: Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee, who were tragically killed when disaster struck on the launch pad at Cape Kennedy during a preflight test in January 1967