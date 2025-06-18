CosmoGO Partners with Sports Streamer Fanatiz

Multi-platform CosmoGO, part of CosmoBlue Media, will be the exclusive Canadian distributor of international sports streamer Fanatiz. This partnership marks CosmoGO’s entry into sports with Fanatiz content available on CosmoGO later this summer, subscription information will be available at time of launch.

“CosmoGO’s partnership with Fanatiz is an exciting first step into the world of sports, catering to passionate Canadians of both widely popular and niche sports,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media Canada. “With sports joining our line up, CosmoGO is gearing up to become the go-to home for fans looking for the world’s best entertainment all in one place, and this is just the beginning.”

“Fanatiz is a leading destination for the true sports enthusiast,” said Juan Pablo Buscaglione, general manager of Fanatiz. “There is a real appetite for niche content of all sports and we are thrilled to partner with CosmoGO to extend our distribution and reach fans of our live and on-demand collection of sporting events.”