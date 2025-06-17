Up the Ladder: All3Media, C3 Media

All3Media International has appointed Micah Hewson to the newly created role of VP Sales for Australia & New Zealand. Based in Sydney, Micah will report to Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia-Pacific and Julie Dowding, SVP Australia & New Zealand, working closely with them to identify and develop sales and commercial windows across the territories. Hewson was formerly head of Commercial Development at ITV Studios Australia.

Michael Kronish has been appointed president of C3 Media, a Canadian production shingle within the Cineflix Media group. Kronish will spearhead the Montreal-headquartered C3 Media’s strategic direction and operational performance, leading the executive management team alongside C3 Media founder Pablo Salzman, who is taking on the role of head of Content, and managing director Jason Simms.

Kronish joins C3 Media from Muse Entertainment, where he was senior vice president, Unscripted and Documentary.