Talpa’s ‘The Quiz with Balls’ Heads to Portugal

Talpa Studios’ format ‘The Quiz with Balls’ is set to premiere on TVI in Portugal. The Portuguese version will be produced by Fremantle Portugal and recorded at Talpa Studios’ hub in Argentina. The fast-paced game show is scheduled to air this fall.

The Quiz with Balls features five contestants standing on a high platform over a swimming pool, ten exciting quiz questions and six giant balls. In each episode, a team of five friends, family members or colleagues, competes for a cash prize by answering one quiz question after another.

The answer options are linked to the balls, which start to roll when all answers are given. If a player stands on a correct answer, the ball stops just in time. If not, the ball will mercilessly knock the player into the pool. For each team, the key is to stay as complete as possible for as long as possible since the tenth and final question is worth a huge cash prize.