CEE Sales & TV Talks Were NEM Attractions

Today, Thursday June 12, concludes the 12th edition of the New European Market, better known as NEM Dubrovnik, after a four-day run at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel in this seaside Croatian city.

More than 1,000 participants — with about 200 TV buyers and 100 distribution companies — were in attendance, showing a substantial growth from previous years. To accommodate the extra participants, exhibition space was expanded to engulf a large portion of the hotel lobby, in addition to the traditional market area on the Palace’s first floor.

Major U.S. studios, such as The Walt Disney Company, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Amazon MGM, and Warner Bros. Discovery, were in attendance, as well as most of the key Turkish distribution companies.

Many distributors reported to VideoAge that they appreciated the networking opportunities that were to be had in this scenic, casual setting, and the ability to meet with regional buyers — primarily from the Adria region, the Baltics, and CEE digital platforms, in general.

More than 70 speakers participated in a varied line-up of sessions across three days. The session segment kicked off on Monday afternoon with “Content Trends in the Era of Trump: Protectionism and International Markets,” and concluded the day with “Windowing, Exclusiveness and Distribution Deals,” as discussed by a panel of CEE programmers.

On Day 2, panel “TV Ads vs. TV Digital Ads” examined how CTV, FAST, AVoD, and SVoD are reshaping the TV ad landscape and what that means for the future of advertising, with an eye on why ad revenues from linear and pay-TV in CEE are still dominating over digital ad revenues.

Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz and Jamie Cooke from Warner Bros. Discovery took the stage for a keynote Q&A session called “One Size Does NOT Fit All: MAX Is Going Glocal,” while a panel titled “FTA vs. Pay-TV Channels vs. Streamers: The Battle for Live Events” explored how streamers are increasingly taking over exclusive rights to live sports and events, challenging FTA and pay-TV.

On Day 3, panel “Piracy and Profit Loss: Effective Antipiracy Strategies in TV Industry” explored the impact of unregulated markets in Europe, addressing the technological, legal, and economic challenges of TV piracy and discussing the next steps for effective anti-piracy strategies.

Networking events included the welcome party sponsored by Calinos Entertainment, with the stars of series Ana: You’re in My DNA in attendance; plus, Coffee Time on the Mare terrace by OIV Digital and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Happy Hour by Paramount Global Content Distribution, as well as parties organized by Eutelsat Group, Pickbox, and Viaplay.

