Passion Distribution Secures Pre-Sales of BBC Doc ‘The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist’

Passion Distribution, an international distributor specializing in unscripted content across all platforms, has secured worldwide distribution rights to The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist, a new documentary produced by Firecracker Films for BBC Three and BBC Current Affairs.

The one-off documentary investigates one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of the decade—the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in Paris. With exclusive access to friends of the Kardashian family, French law enforcement, and journalists who followed the case closely, the film uncovers the shocking details of what really happened that night, and the eventual courtroom reckoning, nearly a decade later.

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist is scheduled to premiere on BBC Three and BBC One later this month and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Passion Distribution has already secured a strong international response to the documentary ahead of its premiere. It has been pre-sold to Network Ten in Australia and Warner Bros. Discovery for streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+, as well as linear networks across Italy, Germany, CEE, Benelux, France, Nordics, Poland, Spain, Andorra, and Portugal, underscoring the story’s wide appeal. Passion is in discussion with buyers to bring the film to audiences in multiple additional territories, including the U.S. and Canada.