Kanal D International’s ‘Farewell Letter’ to Air in Georgia

Kanal D International has announced that Turkish drama Farewell Letter (Veda Mektubu) will soon air in Georgia.

Produced by Most Production and directed by Deniz Çelebi Dikilitaş, Farewell Letter weaves a compelling intergenerational story of love, secrets, and second chances. With its emotionally driven plot and powerful performances, the series has resonated with audiences across many territories — and now it’s time for Georgian viewers to experience its heartfelt journey.

This launch continues to reinforce the global appeal of Turkish storytelling and Kanal D International’s commitment to delivering premium drama content to audiences worldwide.