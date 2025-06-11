Blue Ant Studios Inks Deal for ‘Mysteries from Above’ with A+E Global Media

Blue Ant Studios announced the sale of rights for seasons 1-3 of investigative history series Mysteries from Above to A+E Global Media’s HISTORY Channel in the U.S. Announced at Banff World Media Festival, the deal demonstrates the studio’s commitment to exporting their Canadian productions to the U.S. market and globally.

The series sets out to investigate significant historic and contemporary sites from above with drone, satellite, and aerial photography. Each story begins with a view from above, which allows a unique perspective to understand the site below and dramatically changes the way we see these mysteries, ourselves, and the world around us. From eerie abandoned sites, to staggering natural marvels, to the evocative relics of ancient civilizations, the series uses cutting-edge satellites, drones, and aerial views to uncover long-forgotten secrets, solve earth-bound enigmas, and explore bizarre natural phenomena.