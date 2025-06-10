Tencent Licenses ‘Blades of the Guardians’ in Europe

China’s Tencent Video has sold its animated action/adventure series Blades of the Guardians to European platform Animation Digital Network.

Based on the best-selling comics, Blades of the Guardians brings the historical heroes of the Sui and Tang dynasties to the screen for a modern audience. The series follows Dao Ma, a mercenary who accepts a seemingly straightforward escort mission to the capital of Chang’an and soon finds himself thrust into a bloody intrigue involving Imperial conspirators.

Three years in the making, the series is produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures in association with Coloured Pencil Animation.