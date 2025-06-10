Cineflix Acquires Two ‘Property Brothers’ Series

Cineflix Rights has acquired two new property series from Scott Brothers Entertainment (created for HGTV Canada).

Property Brothers: Commitment Issues (working title) meets homeowners who have sold their previous property and are on the brink of making a new purchase, but who have concerns and can’t make a decision.

Top of the Block drops viewers into one community where five homeowners are convinced they have the most impressive home in the neighborhood. Whether they’re friendly or competitive, these are homeowners who have a lot of pride in the work they’ve put into their homes and want a real estate expert to finally crown the best of the best.

Giuliana Benvenuto, senior manager, Acquisitions, North America, Cineflix Rights, said: “Property Brothers is one of our biggest, best-selling franchises, with millions of viewers loving the shows all over the world. We are thrilled to be continuing our decades-long partnership with Jonathan and Drew and Scott Brothers Entertainment with the acquisition of these two exciting new series.”