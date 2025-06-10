Banijay Brings ‘Luminescence’ to Germany

Banijay Germany is expanding into live entertainment in a new cooperation with French immersive show producer Lotchi, a Banijay Live company, to bring Luminescence to Germany for the first time.

The production tells the story of cathedrals in the interplay of innovative technology and live music with choir and organ – via a mystical voice from off-screen and with an additional exhibition. The German edition will celebrate its premiere from September 4 in St. Paul’s Cathedral in Münster, in the year of the 800th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone.

In France, it has already taken place in Paris Saint-Eustache Church, Bordeaux Cathedral, Lille Cathedral, Nice Basilica, Rouen Cathedral and Reims Basilica. In May, Luminescence launched in San Sebastián (Buen Pastor Cathedral), with Germany the third country to follow.

Photo credit: Mikhail Sytenkov