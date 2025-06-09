Bell Media to Make Investment in Blink49

Canada’s Bell Media is making a strategic investment in independent production company, Blink49 Studios.

Based in Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, Blink49 is known for its robust production pipeline and partnership capabilities within Canada, U.S., and Europe. The deal is set to close this Fall.

“This investment is another significant step in our continued efforts to enhance the reach of Canadian creatives and deliver impactful storytelling that resonates at home and abroad,” said Sean Cohan, president, Bell Media. “John Morayniss and his team have a proven track record of bringing compelling content to the global market, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with them.”

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Blink49 in just a few short years, and this strategic investment from Bell Media marks an exciting new chapter in our growth,” said John Morayniss, CEO, Blink49 Studios. “Under Sean Cohan’s leadership and with the support of the talented team at Bell Media who share our commitment to compelling and entertaining storytelling, we’re well positioned to significantly expand our slate across both scripted and unscripted content, strengthen our reach in Canada and internationally, and continue building meaningful partnerships that bring bold, creative visions to life.”