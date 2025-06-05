Talpa and Hasbro’s “Trivial Pursuit” Travels to Spain

Talpa Studios and Hasbro Entertainment are launching game show ‘Trivial Pursuit’ on Spain’s public broadcaster La 1 (RTVE).

Based on the iconic board game, Trivial Pursuit transforms classic trivia into a strategic television battle. The Spanish adaptation will be produced by Satisfaction Iberia.

Originally launched on The CW Network in the U.S. in October 2024, a second season of the show has just been announced in the U.S.

Each episode features three rounds and a finale. In the show, five contestants answer trivia questions from various categories. The goal is to fill their trays with wedges and push opponents back to secure their spot. Each correct answer moves them forward, with up to €25,000 at stake.