Sphere Abacus Signs Multiple CEE Deals

U.K.-based distributor Sphere Abacus secured sales of 200 hours of programming to platforms and broadcasters across multiple CEE territories.

DOX TV has acquired a raft of titles for its platform across Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo. Topping the line-up covered by the deal are AMOS Pictures’ Leaving Neverland, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson and One Day in October; plus, true crime documentaries The Man Who Stole the Scream, Breaking Dad: Britain’s Unlikeliest Drug Dealer and Vanished: The Lucie Blackman Mystery.

Czech TV has acquired the documentary series Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet featuring the Poirot actor’s expedition to Canada, Hawaii, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

HRT in Croatia has also acquired Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet, plus Ben Fogle’s Race for the Nile (pictured), Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, docuseries Blenheim: Britain’s Greatest Palace and the documentary Twitter: Breaking the Bird.

A deal with Viasat World covers a variety of titles for the Baltics, CEE and CIS (excluding Belarus).