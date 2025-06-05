Nippon TV and Blue Ant Partner on Formats

Nippon TV and Blue Ant Studios have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership to expand development and production of Nippon TV Gyokuro Studios’ unscripted formats in the North American market.

The partnership builds on the success of Blue Ant Studios’ adaptation of Nippon TV’s format Old Enough!, including its first season in Canada and a second season planned for TVO and its YouTube channel.

The partnership will be spearheaded by Tom Miyauchi, head of the newly established Nippon TV Los Angeles Business Office (launching in July), alongside Matt Hornburg, co-president and Diane Rankin, EVP, Content Development & Commercial Strategy, both of Blue Ant Studios.