Meta’s Big AI Brother

Call it Meta’s vertical advertising integration. Indeed, Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, are planning to offer advertisers the full package: media space, ad creation, and targeted viewers. All thanks to its AI tools, which will be in place by the end of next year.

Currently, advertising generates 97 percent of Meta’s business. In the near future, Meta’s AI, called “Veo,” will create the entire ad, suggest how to target the ad, and show the version of the ad according to viewers’ geolocations. The same ad for a car, for example, could be seen driven in the snow by someone located in the Swiss Alps, and on an urban street by a viewer located in a Los Angeles.

Meta’s AI tools could eliminate the need to hire advertising agencies for planning, buying and traditional advertising creation. But, while Veo could be a boon for small companies, some big brands are apprehensive about giving Meta more control over their marketing strategy.

Established companies are also concerned about brand safety since current AI technology tends to produce distorted visuals.