Dandelooo To Launch “Born In The Jungle” in Annecy

Dandelooo Cinéma, the feature film division of French animation company Dandelooo, has secured pre-sales of its upcoming animated feature “Born in the Jungle.” The company will unveil the film trailer at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 8-14, 2025).

Targeted at 5- to 8-year-olds and at family audiences, Born in the Jungle is inspired by the book by Latvian author Luīze Pastore and by the real-life adventures of explorer Aleksander Laime and his family. The film is a co-production between Atom Art (Latvia), Letko (Poland) and Hausboot (Czech Republic).

During late 1950s in Venezuela, nine-year-old Elizabeth’s summer break takes a wild turn when her little brother Leo vanishes into the jungle. She must swap her books for bravery not only to find her brother but also to rescue a mystical furry animal from captivity and bring him back up to the legendary Tepui mountain.

Currently in production, the 70-minute animated feature has already been picked up by Little KMBO (France), Luftkind Filmverleigh (Germany), Modiband / Rita & Luca Films (Spain) and Folkets Bio (Sweden).