Electric Licenses ‘The Librarians’ to RTL Netherlands

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has signed a deal with RTL Netherlands for fantasy franchise, The Librarians. RTL Netherlands will have broadcast, SVoD, FAST, AVoD, and TVoD rights in The Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution at Electric Entertainment, said: “The Librarians franchise has cemented itself as a fan-favorite globally, with audiences demonstrating an enduring enthusiasm for the series. Their continued appetite for this whimsical programming speaks volumes about its universal appeal, compelling storytelling, and dedicated fan base. We’re delighted to be able to provide this content to audiences across The Netherlands.”

The deal consists of approximately 72 hours of programming from all four seasons of the original The Librarians series, as well as two seasons from the spin-off series The Librarians: The Next Chapter; and two of three movies of the week, The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines and The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice.