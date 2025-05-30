Showbiz Companies’ Boards Don’t Pass Muster

In its recent first annual “Leadership Report,” The Wall Street Journal identified 247 most influential directors at large publicly traded U.S. companies.

These top corporate board directors oversee airlines, oil companies, and home improvement chains, but not one of them is in the entertainment business, perhaps with the exception of News Corp.’s Masroon Siddiqui, who ranked 61st. About half of them are CEOs (or formerly CEOs); at the very top there is Edward Philip, the independent chairman of United Airlines, who got a total score of 9.41.

Exploring “What Makes a Great Board Director,” the Journal explained that “The corporate crisis has become commonplace,” also caused by a “U.S. president bent on widespread and often incoherent changes in policy.”

The ranking is based on 18 indicators from seven different data providers and took in consideration 4,000 directors serving 1,300 S&P 500 companies (including eight in the entertainment business).